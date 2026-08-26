‘Object with no comparison’: first black hole star discovered

The brightness of a star, with the energy of a black hole

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a man looking at red stars in the sky through a telescope
This is an 'object with no comparison'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The cosmos may be speckled with black hole stars, celestial entities that have the properties of both black holes and stars. But only now have scientists discovered one for the first time, which could provide important insight about our universe.

Huge size and energy

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  