We could be living in a black hole
Plus, our universe may not be the only one
Could our galaxy actually be inside a black hole? New research seems to suggest this possibility. NASA's James Webb Telescope discovered that the rotation of the galaxies goes against what scientists previously thought about the universe. The findings have revealed new insights about deep space.
Not so random
Data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey found that the majority of galaxies rotate in the same direction, according to a journal article in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. After analyzing 263 galaxies, two-thirds were found to rotate clockwise, while approximately one-third of them rotated counterclockwise.
The Milky Way rotates counterclockwise, putting it in the minority. These findings are surprising because if the universe is random, as previously thought, "there should be an approximately equal amount of galaxies rotating in both direction[s]," said Popular Mechanics.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
One explanation for this phenomenon is that the "universe was born rotating," Lior Shamir, a computer science professor at Kansas State University and author of the study, said in a statement. This explanation "agrees with theories such as black hole cosmology, which postulates that the entire universe is the interior of a black hole." However, if the universe was born rotating, "it means that the existing theories about the cosmos are incomplete."
Black hole cosmology "suggests that the Milky Way and every other observable galaxy in our universe is contained within a black hole that formed in another, much larger, universe," said The Independent. The theory "challenges many fundamental models of the cosmos, including the idea that the Big Bang was the beginning of the universe." The study's data also opens the door to the idea that each black hole is a door to another universe and that we exist in a multiverse.
Black hole in the wall
The idea that the universe is in the interior of a black hole is decades old. It posits that the "'event horizon' (the boundary from within which nothing can escape a black hole, not even light) is also the horizon of the visible universe," said Space.com. In turn, "each and every black hole in our universe could be the doorway to another 'baby universe,'" and "these universes would be unobservable to us because they are also behind an event horizon."
This would also explain why there seem to be more rotations in one direction. "It would be fascinating if our universe had a preferred axis," Nikodem Poplawski, a theoretical physicist at the University of New Haven, said to Space.com. "Such an axis could be naturally explained by the theory that our universe was born on the other side of the event horizon of a black hole existing in some parent universe."
The black hole theory is only one potential explanation for why most galaxies appear to rotate clockwise. The other is that the Milky Way's rotational velocity is affecting the measurements. "If that is indeed the case, we will need to recalibrate our distance measurements for the deep universe," said Shamir. The "recalibration of distance measurements can also explain several other unsolved questions in cosmology."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Quantum leap: scientists skeptical of Microsoft's invention of a new state of matter
Under the Radar The tech company might become the proverbial 'boy who cried wolf' in quantum computing if the claims are disproven
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Dark energy may not doom the universe, data suggests
Speed Read The dark energy pushing the universe apart appears to be weakening
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Chile's stargazing 'dark skies' are under threat
Under The Radar New chemical plant could spoil celebrated astronomical stronghold
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Life after space: how will Nasa's stranded astronauts cope?
In the Spotlight Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore are headed back to Earth after nine months on the ISS – but their greatest challenge may still lie ahead
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Killer space rocks
Feature The threat to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid has faded. Others could be headed our way.
By The Week US Published
-
Full moon calendar: dates and times for every full moon this year
In depth When to see the lunar phenomenon every month
By Devika Rao, The Week US Last updated
-
There is a 'third state' between life and death
Under the radar Cells can develop new abilities after their source organism dies
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Intelligent life may be more common than we thought
Under the radar Humans were more likely a predictable result of planetary conditions than a fluke, says new research
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published