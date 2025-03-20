Dark energy may not doom the universe, data suggests

The dark energy pushing the universe apart appears to be weakening

Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona
'Nothing short of the fate of the universe hangs in the balance'
(Image credit: Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Scientists with the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), an international research collaboration, presented new evidence Wednesday that bolstered its recent finding that dark energy is not inexorably pushing the universe apart at a constant rate of acceleration but rather ebbs and flows and appears to be weakening. If borne out, that would upend the 27-year-old standard explanation of the mysterious force that appears to dominate the universe.

