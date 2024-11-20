Dark energy data suggest Einstein was right

Albert Einstein's 1915 theory of general relativity has been proven correct, according to data collected by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument

Albert Einstein and his wife leave California
If dark energy is constant, the universe will continue to expand, and if it's strengthening, 'the universe will expand so speedily that it'll destroy itself'
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

An international consortium of scientists studying dark energy said Tuesday their three-dimensional map of the universe over 11 billion years suggested the cosmos wasn't steadily expanding, but acting more like Albert Einstein predicted in his 1915 general theory of relativity.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

