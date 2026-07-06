New Zealand cave reveals a time capsule to life before

It contains fossils that are one million years old

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of a bronzewing, takahe and kakapo alongside forest ferns
In the Moa Eggshell Cave, fossils were found trapped between volcanic rock layers
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The ancient Moa Eggshell Cave in New Zealand contains the remains of several extinct animal species lost approximately a million years ago. This finding sheds light on an understudied period of ecological history and hints at more environmental factors that could have driven the extinction of species over time.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  