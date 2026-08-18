Brazil election: left and right battle it out for nation’s future

Incumbent Lula faces son of jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, with Trump administration ‘turning up the heat’

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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) greets supporters during a campaign rally at 1º de Mayo municipal stadium in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 16
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva greets supporters during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo state on Sunday
(Image credit: Miguel Schincariol / AFP / Getty Images)

Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has fired the starting gun on the next presidential election, and it’s shaping up to be the country’s closest and most consequential political contest in decades.

The left-wing leader, commonly known as Lula, has launched his campaign for a historic fourth term, vowing not to let the “shameless” right wing return to power. His chief rival will be Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of populist former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup after losing office in 2022.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.