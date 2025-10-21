Bailouts: Why Trump is rescuing Argentina

The White House approved a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina

Donald Trump and Javier Milei
Trading good dollars for bad pesos makes as much sense as “swapping Mar-a-Lago for a shack in the middle of the Pampas.”
(Image credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)
By
published

“The Trump administration really hates giving foreign aid that serves any kind of humanitarian purpose,” said Paul Krugman in his Substack newsletter. But giving aid to MAGA’s foreign friends is a different matter entirely. The White House last week signed off on a $20 billion lifeline for Argentina, claiming the deal—in which stable U.S. dollars will be exchanged for volatile pesos—was needed to shore up a cash-strapped U.S. ally. A “more cynical” read is that this is about ideology, with Trump wanting to bail out Argentina’s like-minded president, Javier Milei, whose failing “libertarian econo-derp policies” could doom his party in this month’s mid-term elections. President Trump explicitly tied the deal to his pal’s electoral fortunes in a White House meeting with Milei, saying, “If he doesn’t win, we’re gone.” An even more cynical read is that this is a rescue of the administration’s “hedge fund buddies,” who placed big investment bets on the success of Milei and his DOGE-like spending cuts. The swap will give them time to “sell their Argentine assets at inflated prices” and rush for the exits.

Milei deserves U.S. help, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. Since taking over from big-spending Peronists in late 2023, his free market reforms have cut inflation from about 210% to 33%. If he can make the project a permanent success, it will serve as a “rebuke to the tide of left-wing populism that has caused trouble from Brazil through Colombia, Venezuela, and Central America.” But that won’t happen unless Argentina abandons its perpetually tumbling currency and adopts the dollar; Ecuador did just that in 2000 and has since kept inflation in check. Without dollarization, this deal is nothing more than a “loan to one of the world’s most notorious serial defaulters,” said Steve H. Hanke in Fortune. Trading good dollars for bad pesos makes as much sense as “swapping Mar-a-Lago for a shack in the middle of the Pampas.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸