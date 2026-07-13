Lindsey Graham death shakes GOP agenda

Graham, 71, died over the weekend of a ruptured aorta

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Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
(Image credit: Valerie Plesch / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

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