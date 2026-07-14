Lindsey Graham’s sister to be temporary replacement

Graham Nordone has not previously held elected office

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R) (R-SC) rides on the back of a golf cart with his sister Darline Graham Nordone (C) during the Iowa State Fair
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) rides on the back of a golf cart with his sister Darline Graham Nordone
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

What happened

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Monday appointed Darline Graham Nordone, the younger sister of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), to serve the rest of her late brother’s term in the Senate following his unexpected death this weekend. Her appointment “comes with the support of President Donald Trump,” who had “recommended Graham’s sister to the Republican governor,” said CNN.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  