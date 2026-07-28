McConnell not ‘medically cleared’ to resume work

The senator was hospitalized six weeks ago following a fall at his home

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Senator Mitch McConnell is pushed in a wheelchair
Senator Mitch McConnell is still undergoing treatment
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

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