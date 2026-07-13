McConnell breaks silence on hospitalization

The 84-year-old senator revealed that he fell at home last month

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Senator Mitch McConnell is seen during a Senate Committee on Appropriations in Washington, DC
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is seen during a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing
(Image credit: Nathan Posner / Anadolu / Getty Images)

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Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.