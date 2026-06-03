Where is Congressman Tom Kean?

His months-long absence is making Republicans nervous

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of Tom Keane and a ballot paper
Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has been absent, but still earned President Donald Trump’s election endorsement
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean Jr. won his GOP primary election on Tuesday, which was notable because he has not been seen in public for months. The question of Kean’s whereabouts is drawing increasing scrutiny.

The mystery is “frustratingly unsolved,” said The New York Times. Kean last cast a vote in Congress on March 5, then was sidelined by what his aides vaguely described as a “personal medical issue” from which he is expected to recover. Voters, journalists and House colleagues “haven’t seen or heard directly from Kean” since then and it is “still unclear” when he might return to work or the campaign trail, said CNN.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 