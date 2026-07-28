New Yorkers wrestle with a potential Netanyahu visit

The Israeli prime minister could be in New York City this September

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A woman holds up a sign calling for Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest.
A visit by Netanyahu could inspire New Yorkers to hold ‘larger demonstrations against Israeli officials’
(Image credit: Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images)

While New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has backtracked on a pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the city, those in the Big Apple remain split on the idea. Some believe Netanyahu is a war criminal who should be subject to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant if he visits the United Nations in Manhattan this September. Others think it is hypocritical to focus only on the Israeli leader.

‘Not welcome in New York City’

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