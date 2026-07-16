The ‘gruff’ outsider threatening Benjamin Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot is the latest challenger hoping to unseat the Israeli veteran

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Gadi Eizenkot
Gadi Eisenkot, has been described as a stocky newcomer and a teddy bear with a steel spine
(Image credit: Jack GUEZ / AFP / Getty Images)

A succession of contenders has tried to depose Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led Israel nearly uninterrupted since 2009, and now, a man who “lost his son in Gaza” is “coming for” the veteran, said The Telegraph.

Gadi Eisenkot has been described as a “stocky newcomer“ and a “teddy bear with a steel spine”. Israeli politics is a complex web but if the pundits and polls are correct, he could also be described as “prime minister“ by the end of October.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 