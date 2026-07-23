Epstein model scout found dead in Paris

Daniel Siad’s name appeared over 2,000 times in the Epstein files

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The residence of model agent Daniel Siad near Paris
The residence of model agent Daniel Siad near Paris
(Image credit: Xavier Galiana / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

French professional model recruiter Daniel Siad, who introduced Jeffrey Epstein to young women and teenage girls, was found dead in his home near Paris, French prosecutors said Wednesday. Siad’s name “appears more than 2,000 times” in the Justice Department’s Epstein files, which also document the deceased Epstein paying him “tens of thousands of dollars,” CNN said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  