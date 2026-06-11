Bill Gates details ‘grave error’ of Epstein ties

Gates “never witnessed nor had any indication” of Epstein’s “ongoing criminal conduct,” he said

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates departs after a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates departs after a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP / Getty Images)

What happened

Bill Gates told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday he made a “grave error in judgment” by ever meeting with Jeffrey Epstein but “never witnessed nor had any indication” of his “ongoing criminal conduct,” according to his opening statement. As Gates appeared for his closed-door testimony, The New York Times published new details on the White House’s “freakout over the Epstein files.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  