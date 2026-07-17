Are politics stunting the WNBA’s growing popularity?

House Republicans wade into Caitlin Clark controversies

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on July 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
The conversation around Caitlin Clark is dominated by ‘race, officiating and politics’
(Image credit: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

This should be a golden age for the WNBA. The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark helped push the league to new heights of popularity, and players are making more money than ever. But controversies are plaguing the league, Clark has become an unwilling symbol of racial polarization and GOP members of Congress are entering the fray.

‘Losing control of its story’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 