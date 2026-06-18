Are Republicans truly tilting toward unions?

Twenty GOP members helped Democrats pass a pro-labor bill

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on May 13, 2026
Representative Pete Stauber co-led the union-friendly bill that was approved by the House
(Image credit: Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc / Getty Images)

Republicans in recent years have tried to match President Donald Trump’s populism with tentative steps toward union-friendly rhetoric. Their policies have not always kept pace, but that may be changing in a small way.

The House of Representatives last week passed a Democratic-sponsored labor bill with the help of 20 Republicans who “broke party lines to support the measure,” said Time. The Faster Labor Contracts Act would amend federal law to “accelerate contract negotiations between newly unionized workplaces and their employees.” The right of workers to unionize is “crucial to improving wages, hours, working conditions and so much more,” said Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.). It was the latest example of union-friendly Congressional Republicans “flexing their muscles” in the face of “furious” opposition from the GOP’s traditional free-market conservatives, said The Hill. The move is part of a “larger war” over the party’s future as it has “made inroads with unions” under Trump.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 