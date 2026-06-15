Republicans and Democrats are going to war over their dueling fundraising platforms

Donation portals ActBlue and WinRed face intense congressional scrutiny as bipartisan campaign finance reform languishes

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Illustrative collage of a fist holding banknotes and a pile of money
Allegations over both platforms are ‘putting an otherwise bipartisan effort’ for campaign finance reform ‘at risk’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Lawmakers are exploring a new front in the electoral battle between Democrats and Republicans. Both parties have zeroed in on the other’s fundraising operations, with Republicans vowing to intensify their existing investigation into Democrats’ ActBlue online platform after Executive Director Regina Wallace-Jones repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment protections during a Republican-led House hearing last week. In turn, Democrats have increased calls for similar investigations into the GOP’s WinRed platform over allegations of illegal international contributions and fraud.

Foreign funds and ‘profoundly alarming’ allegations

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  