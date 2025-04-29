How might Democratic fundraising survive Trump's ActBlue investigation?

Critics say the president is weaponizing the Justice Department

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump, US dollars, the ActBlue logo and a Democrat donkey
The probe puts Democrats at risk of 'financial death'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When Democratic politicians need campaign cash, they turn to ActBlue, the party's leading fundraising website. However, the platform may be at risk now that President Donald Trump is using the Justice Department to target it.

Last week, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to "investigate allegations" of improper fundraising by online platforms, said NBC News, in a memorandum that "specifically names ActBlue" as a website used to "improperly influence American elections." Democrats said Trump is trying to weaponize the government against his political rivals by cutting their fundraising off at the knees. The investigation is a "brazen attack on democracy in America," said an ActBlue spokesperson.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸