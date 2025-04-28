Trump's 100-day approval ratings at historic low

What happened

President Donald Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, at 39%, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. The results of an NBC News poll also released Sunday put his approval rating at 45%.

A CNN/SSRS poll put it at 41%, the lowest "dating back at least to Dwight Eisenhower — including Trump's own first term," CNN said.

Who said what

The approval rating drops "come as Trump falls short of majority support on any specific policy issues tested," said NBC. A "flurry of polls in recent days" reveal one overriding theme, said Bloomberg: "Voters perceive Trump to be falling short on his core campaign promise to strengthen the economy."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Trump is "losing confidence among voters" after his "sweeping tariffs injected volatility into the financial markets," said CNBC. But his approval ratings follow "partisan lines, with the majority of Republicans approving of Trump's presidency and the majority of Democrats disapproving".

What next?

Trump will likely be working this week to wrangle congressional Republicans ahead of a spending bill fight in May.