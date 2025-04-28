Trump's 100-day approval ratings at historic low

Americans appear to be wary of Trump's sweeping tariffs and handling of the economy

President Donald Trump leaves the White House to head to Rome
'Voters perceive Trump to be falling short on his core campaign promise'
What happened

President Donald Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, at 39%, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. The results of an NBC News poll also released Sunday put his approval rating at 45%.

