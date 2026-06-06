Ken Paxton and the election victory that Trump may come to regret

President’s endorsement boosted Senate hopeful in a hotly-contested Republican primary – but Paxton’s baggage may be a liability for the party

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Ken Paxton speaking into a microphone
‘Culture-war Maga fighter’ has been impeached by his own party
(Image credit: Mark Felix / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Donald Trump just keeps winning, said The Washington Post – at least when it comes to Republican primaries. Last week, Texas’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, became the latest in a series of candidates to triumph in a GOP run-off on the strength of the president’s endorsement. He beat four-term incumbent John Cornyn to secure the nomination for the Senate seat in Texas that is up for grabs in the midterms.

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