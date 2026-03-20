James Talarico: Christian politician is beacon of hope for Democrats

Talarico’s ‘overt Christianity’ could be the secret to winning the Democrats their first Texas senator since 1988

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James Talarico, in front of a Texas state flag
Rekindling Democrat dreams of a blue Texas
(Image credit: Mark Felix / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Have the Democrats found a new saviour? Some in the party believe so, said Adam Wren in Politico. They're pinning their hopes on James Talarico, a 36-year-old Presbyterian seminarian who, following his recent primary victory, is set to contest a Senate seat in Texas in November's midterm elections.

The Democrats haven't won a statewide race there since 1994, and the last time Texas elected a Democrat to the US Senate was back in 1988. But the strong performance of the “disciplined and studious” Talarico has rekindled Democrat dreams of turning Texas blue.

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