Is the World Cup reviving America’s international reputation?

Visitors celebrate US hospitality and free soda refills

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of the Statue of Liberty holding a football, blowing a vuvuzela and wearing stars and stripes sunglasses
Americans are welcoming the world 'even when their government has failed to do so'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

The United States under President Donald Trump has often seemed less welcoming to outsiders than it once was. The World Cup, though, is showing off America’s grass-roots hospitality and prosperity to visitors from abroad.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 