World Cup jerseys have morphed into wearable political controversies

Colombia and Haiti are among the countries that have courted scandal

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Haiti midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (10) plays during a friendly match against Peru.
Haiti’s World Cup jerseys originally featured ‘silhouettes inspired by the Battle of Vertières and the Haitian Revolution’
(Image credit: Chris Arjoon / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

As rabid fans pack stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some of the tournament’s most contentious issues are not related to the players but what they’re wearing. Several countries have put themselves in the crosshairs of political debates regarding their team jerseys, and in some cases FIFA has been forced to intervene.

Colombia

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.