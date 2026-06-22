Right-wing outsider poised to win Colombia election

Abelardo de la Espriella declared victory; he has no political experience

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Abelardo de la Espriella, right-wing Colombian presidential winner, pumps his fist during an election night rally in Barranquilla
Abelardo de la Espriella, right-wing Colombian presidential winner, pumps his fist during an election night rally
(Image credit: Carlos Parra Rios / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

Abelardo de la Espriella, a right-wing lawyer with no political experience, declared victory in Colombia’s presidential runoff Sunday night. With 99.9% of votes counted from the election, de la Espriella had 49.7% while 48.7% went for leftist Sen. Iván Cepeda, who suggested he would challenge the result.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  