Scientists built a mosquito toilet to reveal viral information

The excrement shows potential diseases that could spread

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of a lab researcher, mosquitoes, DNA helix and West Nile viral cells
Mosquito excrement has a diverse array of microbes
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Mosquito excrement could provide valuable insight on potential pathogens. Scientists have created a “toilet” to collect the insect waste, which can then be analyzed. The results showed a variety of viruses, including some never seen before.

Valuable waste

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  