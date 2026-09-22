‘Pheromonemaxxing’: Gen Z men thumb their noses at showers and deodorant

They want to enhance their natural scent to attract a partner

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a man spraying deodorant, a cologne bottle, vanillin and ammonia molecules
There has been no conclusive evidence that humans can produce or identify pheromones
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

To be loved is to be smelled, at least according to the manosphere. In the newest internet trend, young men are “pheromonemaxxing,” opting to forgo hygiene rituals to emphasize natural body odor and attract mates. The science behind human pheromones, however, is wishy-washy at best, and maximizing odor may also be putting your love life in a funk.

Pheromones are not all the same

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  