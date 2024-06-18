Looksmaxxing: the TikTok cosmetic trend reshaping faces

Boys and young men want to 'maximise their looks' as incel subculture explodes into mainstream social media content

Photo collage of a man's face, overlaid with rulers and callipers. There is a torn section of the photo, revealing bone structure underneath. In the background, there is a photo of Michelangelo's David, and a vintage phrenology diagram.
Bone-smashing began trending last autumn, prompting doctors to urge that it is 'both wildly unsafe and obviously ineffective'
By
published

"Looksmaxxing" – young men taking sometimes drastic measures to "maximise their looks" and appear more attractive – has gone from niche subculture to mainstream social media phenomenon.

The term used by the "booming digital community" originated in the "manosphere" and online message boards of involuntary celibates (incels) in 2014, said The New York Times. The suffix comes from role-playing games: to "max" means to "fully develop a single character trait, like strength".  

Harriet Marsden

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

