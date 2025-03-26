The strange phenomenon of beard transplants

Inquiries for the procedure have tripled since 2020, according to one clinician, as prospective patients reportedly seek a more 'masculine' look

Prince William, looking serious and bearded, in army fatigues
Last year Prince William debuted a beard, which one clinic in Istanbul claims is so popular that it inspired a 200% increase in transplants
Every year about 200,000 British men "opt for a hair transplant", said The i Paper, and globally the hair loss industry is valued at "more than $23 billion". Beard transplants were "almost unknown until the early 2000s", but that's changing rapidly. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, the number performed worldwide has "shot up radically", quadrupling over the past 20 years.

'The Prince William effect'

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

