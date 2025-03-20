Sleepmaxxing: is the latest viral trend doing more harm than good?

"Sleepmaxxing" is causing a lot of tossing and turning. The "umbrella term" coined by social media users refers to the "millions of people" who are on the hunt for the best "hacks" to "improve sleep quality and quantity", said Time.

But while some are all too keen to chase the dream of optimal rest, others would rather hit snooze on the trend altogether.

'"Sleepy Girl" mocktails'

Whether it's "drinking magnesium-laced 'Sleepy Girl' mocktails" or "sleeping with your mouth taped" to encourage breathing through your nose, "sleepmaxxing" techniques all purport to be the "blueprint" to help you get a better night's sleep, said Sky News.

Other popular tips include "eating a kiwi before bed", taking melatonin supplements, wearing a sleep tracking device, or "avoiding liquids for two hours before bed", said Time.

"How times have changed," said The New York Times. While we used to say "we'd sleep when we were dead", the modern era means "getting in bed early is cool". But while this "newfound love of sleep" might appear sensible, using sleepmaxxing techniques may mean we are "worrying too much".

'Another way to sell'

In some ways, an obsession with sleep "makes sense", said Chemmie Squier in Grazia in 2021. After all, if we don't sleep "we will, quite literally, die". But being "fed the line" that society more widely is suffering from sleep loss is just "another way to sell" – whether this be medication or wearable devices.

But sleepmaxxing hacks can be "dangerous" as they may "cover up serious sleep issues" better addressed by a doctor, said CNN. For instance, mouth-breathing can be a sign of obstructive sleep apnoea, a potentially serious condition that requires medical treatment.

There are mental pitfalls, too. Taken too far, "people can even develop orthosomnia, an unhealthy obsession with achieving perfect sleep". In fact, "geeking out" over nightly sleep, a fixation further fuelled by these sleeping aids, could "actually make your insomnia worse", driving anxiety about "sleep performance", said The Guardian.

So what is the "key to better sleep?" asked Essence. It isn't as "exciting" as social media may lead you to believe. "Keeping it simple" with a set bedtime and waking up time is deemed the most important factor.