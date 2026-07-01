Women are hacking hormonal health with allergy drugs and antacids

Can an antihistamine a day keep the hot flashes away?

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a tiny woman caught in a spotlight, between two carefree-looking doctors. There are random pills all over the background.
The lack of women’s health research has led some to take matters into their own hands
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Desperate to soothe symptoms caused by unbalanced hormones, women are turning to a TikTok trend that recommends combining allergy medication and antacids to treat conditions like PMS or menopause. Despite a lack of clinical evidence, experts say there may be a reason the cocktail is helping some people keep persistent symptoms at bay.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 