More women over 40 face a perimenopause and postpartum double whammy

If you are wondering which is causing your hot flashes, the answer could be both

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a woman holding a baby
In 2023, births among women over 40 exceeded teen births for the first time in US history.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

All over the world, a growing number of late-in-life mothers are facing overlapping symptoms as they deal with postpartum challenges while also entering the perimenopause period. With so little research available on either condition, women are turning to each other to parse their experiences.

Fighting two battles at once

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 