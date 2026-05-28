The reasons behind the birth rate decline

Office for National Statistics says fertility rate in England and Wales is lowest ever recorded

By
published

Illustration of a stork holding a baby bundle with a price tag
A persistently low birth rate can create long-term demographic problems
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Experts are warning of trouble ahead as the annual number of babies being born in England and Wales has fallen to the lowest level since 1977.

The consequences of the trend are already being felt and some have accused politicians of ignoring a “crisis”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 