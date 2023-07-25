When will humans go extinct?

Life on Earth has reached its sixth mass extinction, which is "usually defined as about 75% of the world's species being lost in a short period of geological time," according to the Natural History Museum. While the previous mass extinctions came about due to natural causes, Forbes reported, "this is the first mass extinction event that is the result of the actions of just one species — humans."

Many of the extinctions are due to various ecological problems caused by climate change and pollution. With the human footprint on extinction, experts have debated whether we will cause our own demise in the near future as well, given the threats of climate change as well as artificial intelligence and nuclear power, all of which have been shown to have potentially catastrophic impacts.

Sooner than we think

Climate change is sending Earth's ecosystems "toward collapse much sooner than scientists thought," with a number of the planet's tipping points approaching quickly, wrote Ben Turner for LiveScience. Tipping points refer to changes that we cannot come back from, like the melting of the Arctic permafrost. "This means that significant social and economic costs from climate change might come much sooner than expected, leaving governments with even less time to react than first thought."

We are already seeing the loss of species across the globe. "The only other times the mass extinction levels have reached where they are now are following massive global natural disasters," Tim Newcomb explained in Popular Mechanics. Human activities are destroying habitats globally, spelling disaster for a number of species. "To put it bluntly, the current way of Earth will kill off humans' way of life."