Can AI help or hinder the fight against climate change?

Artificial intelligence is a growing topic of controversy, with its creators themselves warning that the technology will lead to humanity's "extinction." It's creeping into several industries while many countries are passing regulations on its use. And the advancement of AI raises questions about whether the technology will be needed to fight the climate crisis.

Despite concerns, some companies like Google believe AI could be incredibly useful in solving the world's problems. "AI is a powerful technology that will transform our future," Google DeepMind stated, adding that it can be used to "advance our understanding, optimize existing systems, and accelerate breakthrough science of climate and its effects."

Others believe AI may hinder the cause more than help it, citing energy issues, accuracy issues, and the potential for it to end up in the wrong hands. "If you're now only having this technology that's more accessible to actors in society that are more powerful, it potentially exacerbates gaps," Priya Donti, the co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit Climate Change AI, explained to Insider.

It could make things worse

"AI requires vast computing power, which churns through energy when designing algorithms and training models," wrote Francesco Ricciuti for VentureBeat. "Computing goes hand-in-hand with high energy costs and a larger carbon footprint, which tap the accelerator pedal on the world's climate change." In addition, the amount of power that AI uses globally has been steadily increasing as time goes on. An analysis by OpenAI in 2018 found that the "amount of compute used in the largest AI training runs has been increasing exponentially with a 3.4-month doubling time."

With the environmental toll of AI, some groups are disproportionately impacted. AI tech companies are "opting to save money by making communities that already have strained resources and other added burdens also bear the brunt of environmental impacts associated with AI," per Brooke Staggs at Press Enterprise. This raises an environmental justice concern similar to how oil and gas companies decided on locations to build extraction sites.