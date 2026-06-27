Men get postpartum depression too

Some dads are suffering in silence through the early perinatal period

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a man holding his child. His face is scribbled out
Dads are putting on a brave face to spare mom
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

While postpartum depression is widely known as an issue that affects mothers, researchers are increasingly finding that it can be experienced by fathers too. Postpartum depression is often used as a shorthand for any perinatal mood disorder, which can include anxiety and OCD. Understanding how that manifests differently across genders could be key to getting men the help they need.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 