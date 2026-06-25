Dad Brain: a ‘refreshing’ look at how fatherhood affects men’s bodies and minds

Darby Saxbe’s book combines academic data with ‘stories about the men in her own life’

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Book cover of Dad Brain
An engaging examination of how such a ‘massive life change’ manifests itself physically
(Image credit: Bodley Head)

“It’s well known that pregnancy and childbirth affect women’s brains and hormones,” said Camilla Cavendish in the Financial Times: so profound is the impact of “baby brain” that “a computer can tell a mother from a non-mother just by looking at a scan”.

How parenthood affects men is less well understood; but in her new book, Darby Saxbe, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern California, “fills an important gap in our understanding”.

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