Can Gen Z uprisings succeed where other protest movements failed?
Apolitical and leaderless, youth-led protests have real power but are vulnerable to the strongman opportunist
Every generation has its protest moment. It was 1968 for the Boomers, with their student uprisings and civil-rights protests. It was the 1980s for Gen X, with their anti-apartheid and anti-nuclear movements. In the early 2010s, millennials rose up with Occupy and the Arab Spring. And in 2025, Gen Z took to the streets.
Last week, youth-led protests in Madagascar forced out President Andry Rajoelina out of office. That followed the Gen-Z toppling of rulers in Nepal and Peru, and upheavals in Indonesia, the Philippines, Kenya, Morocco, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
On city streets across Asia, Africa and South America, the “One Piece” pirate flag has become the unofficial symbol of young resistance. “The TikTok generation” is “demanding – and, in some cases, affecting – political change”, said the Financial Times.
What did the commentators say?
“What connects these youth-led protests is a shared sense that traditional political systems aren’t responsive to their generation’s concerns – whether that’s corruption, climate change or economic inequality,” Sam Nadel, director of Social Change Lab, told The Independent. “Protest then becomes the logical outlet.”
The “immediate trigger” may vary from country to country, said Katrin Bennhold in The New York Times but there are commonalities in the cause. Take Nepal and Madagascar: both have a population with a median age under 30; both have high youth unemployment, and both are countries where “patronage” is “endemic”.
Central to the spread and co-ordination of protests are social media platforms that “defy physical distance and turbocharge a shared language and culture”. Discord, widely used by gamers but largely overlooked by older generations, has been central to circumventing government communications bans.
There’s a “growing cross-border dimension to Gen Z activism”, said the Institute for Economics and Peace. Movements in one country learn and draw inspiration from movements in another. “Shared strategies include decentralised leadership, the rapid circulation of digital content, and the use of cultural symbols.”
Perhaps what’s “most interesting” about the countries “seized by Gen Z protest” is “what they are not”, said Christian Caryl on Foreign Policy. They are not autocracies but democracies – albeit often “illiberal, corrupt or grossly unequal” ones. And most of the young demonstrators want to see their grievances addressed “through a renewal of those democratic institutions, rather than a wholesale rejection of them”. It seems they have “an underlying faith in the possibility of reform”.
What next?
The protestors’ lack of “obvious leaders” is a “strength, making them hydra-headed and harder to suppress”, said the Financial Times. But it’s also a weakness: “without the means to convert legitimate anger into coherent policies”, they are “susceptible to charismatic strongmen offering instant solutions”.
In Nepal and Madagascar, “what drove them, and what has happened since the surprise revolutions unseated two governments” speak to that paradox, said the NYT’s Bennhold. The military has now seized power in Madagascar and, in Nepal, the interim prime minister has “frozen out” the youth-protest voice.
“The young Gen Z revolutionaries have real power. But they don’t have the power to control what they’ve begun, or to ensure that the movements they started actually improve their lives.”
Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption.
-
The allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria
The Explainer West African nation has denied claims from US senator and broadcaster
-
The best sherries to try this autumn
The Week Recommends The warming tipple from sunny Spain is an underrated cold-weather staple
-
London’s best breakfasts and brunches
The Week Recommends However you like your eggs in the morning, these memorable restaurants have you covered
-
Courts deal setbacks to Trump’s Chicago operations
Speed Read President Donald Trump cannot deploy the National Guard in Illinois
-
Judge bars Trump’s National Guard moves in Oregon
Speed Read In an emergency hearing, a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump from sending National Guard troops into Portland
-
Judge rules Trump illegally targeted Gaza protesters
Speed Read The Trump administration’s push to arrest and deport international students for supporting Palestine is deemed illegal
-
How the One Piece manga flag became a Gen Z resistance symbol
The Explainer Straw-hat skull seen at protests in Indonesia, Nepal and France shows how young people are ‘reshaping the vocabulary of dissent’
-
Is Trump’s Justice Department giving up on corruption?
Today's Big Question Justice Department cuts back while going after president's enemies
-
‘Tariffs at their essence are an income transfer’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Graphic videos of Charlie Kirk’s death renew debate over online censorship
Talking Points Social media ‘promises unfiltered access, but without guarantees of truth and without protection from harm’
-
Nadine Menendez gets 4.5 years in bribery case
Speed Read Menendez's husband was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison