Judge rules Trump illegally targeted Gaza protesters
The Trump administration’s push to arrest and deport international students for supporting Palestine is deemed illegal
What happened
A federal judge in Boston Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration’s push to arrest and deport international students for voicing their support for Palestinians was an illegal, “truly scandalous and unconstitutional suppression of free speech.”
The case was brought by a group of university faculty in response to the administration’s targeting of noncitizen students, including Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, who had publicly opposed Israel’s war in Gaza.
Who said what
U.S. District Judge William Young, appointed four decades ago by Ronald Reagan, said the case was “perhaps the most important ever to fall” before his court. His “blistering ruling” followed a July trial in which top Trump administration officials “described orchestrating the arrests of these activists and taking cues from an anonymously run website,” Politico said.
Young “directly and sharply” criticized President Donald Trump in his “scathing” opinion, The Associated Press said. “Noncitizens lawfully present” in the U.S. “have the same free speech rights as the rest of us,” he said. And Trump’s “palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains poses a great threat to Americans’ freedom of speech.” A White House spokesperson said Young’s “outrageous” ruling “hampers the safety and security of our nation.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Young “said he would hold a hearing at a later date on which remedies to impose for the free-speech violations,” The Wall Street Journal said, though he “suggested his options might be limited.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump: US cities should be military ‘training grounds’
Speed Read In a hastily assembled summit, Trump said he wants the military to fight the ‘enemy within’ the US
-
US government shuts down amid health care standoff
Speed Read Democrats said they won’t vote for a deal that doesn’t renew Affordable Care Act health care subsidies
-
How will Fed rate cuts affect the housing market?
the explainer An anticipated series of Federal Reserve cuts could impact mortgage rates
-
Trump: US cities should be military ‘training grounds’
Speed Read In a hastily assembled summit, Trump said he wants the military to fight the ‘enemy within’ the US
-
US government shuts down amid health care standoff
Speed Read Democrats said they won’t vote for a deal that doesn’t renew Affordable Care Act health care subsidies
-
YouTube to pay Trump $22M over Jan. 6 expulsion
Speed Read The president accused the company of censorship following the suspension of accounts post-Capitol riot
-
‘Used correctly, the drug is safe’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Shutdown: Democrats stand firm, at a cost
Feature With Trump refusing to negotiate, Democrats’ fight over health care could push the government toward a shutdown
-
TikTok: A little help from Trump’s friends
Feature Trump’s new TikTok deal would hand the app over to 'his billionaire allies,' ignoring national security concerns
-
Trump promotes an unproven Tylenol-autism link
Feature Trump gave baseless advice to pregnant women, claiming Tylenol causes autism in children
-
Trump: Demanding the prosecution of his political foes
Feature Trump orders Pam Bondi to ‘act fast’ and prosecute James Comey, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff