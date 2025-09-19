Charlie Kirk, Jimmy Kimmel and free speech
TV host’s cancellation and Trump administration’s threats to media have led to accusations of Maga hypocrisy
Donald Trump has said some TV networks should have their licences “taken away” in the escalating row over free speech sparked by the suspension of TV host Jimmy Kimmel over comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder.
During a monologue recorded before Utah prosecutors released more information about the alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, Kimmel said the president’s political movement was “doing everything they can to score political points” over the killing of the far-right activist. “The Maga gang [is] desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”
It is not clear whether Kimmel was suggesting Robinson was a Maga supporter, but the comment “deeply angered Trump supporters and officials”, said The Guardian. The ABC network and Nexstar Media Group, which owns TV stations that are affiliated with ABC, announced they were pulling Kimmel’s programme.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The saga sees Kimmel follow his fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert “out of the stage door”. The “fate of two TV icons” has “catapulted” the issue of free speech into the “front rooms” of America, said Sky News.
Maga’s ‘embrace of censorship’
The right “now embraces” cancel culture, said Matt K. Lewis in the Los Angeles Times. Although “celebrating murder is cruel” and “gross”, it’s “impossible to miss” the irony that conservatives, who “long treated cancel culture as an affront to the First Amendment spirit of open discourse”, are now “calling for people to lose their jobs and their livelihoods” because they said “something stupid” about the killing on the internet.
This “feels particularly hypocritical” from a political movement that’s “made cruel speech something of an art”, said Jill Filipovic in The New Statesman. Yes, the assassination of Kirk was “ghastly and unjustifiable”, but so is “shredding the constitution and its noble promise” that people in the US can “say what they believe without fear of government penalty”.
Kirk “arose as a countercultural figure” who deployed the First Amendment as a “crucial tool for spreading his ideas”, said David A. Graham in The Atlantic. But now that Kirk’s political allies hold power, many seem “eager to suppress ideas they dislike”. Maga’s “embrace of censorship” isn’t a “bid to win a battle of ideas”; it’s an attempt to “force people to shut up”. Kirk himself “warned why this was dangerous”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
‘Consequence culture’
There’s been “predictable hyperbole about the administration’s behaviour after Kirk’s killing”, said Gerard Baker in The Times. “The inevitable Nazi analogies are flying, with his murder as the 1933 Reichstag fire.” This is “ahistorical silliness”. Kimmel’s removal has in fact “underscored how complex and pluralist American democracy is”.
Pam Bondi, Trump’s attorney general, said on Tuesday that “there’s free speech and then there’s hate speech” and the administration “will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech”.
Her words “prompted a backlash from numerous conservatives, including prominent Trump supporters”, who pointed out that “hate speech” is protected by the constitution. What’s more, Kimmel’s removal “wasn’t the simple deferential cringe it seemed”. TV executives have simply become “increasingly tired of Kimmel’s brand of humour and the ratings haemorrhage it was producing”.
“Kimmel’s cancellation isn’t ‘cancel culture’”, it’s “consequence culture”, said Peter Laffin in the Washington Examiner. The “hysteria” hasn’t “grappled with the heart of the matter”: that Kimmel “lied” to his two million viewers. “During this moment of civil unrest, this is simply unacceptable.” The US “is a tinderbox right now” and Kimmel’s cancellation “feels like a necessary step toward de-escalation”. He “made his own bed”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Smart glasses and unlocking ‘superintelligence’
The Explainer Meta unveiled a new model of AI smart glasses this week, with some features appearing ‘unfinished’ at a less-than-perfect launch
-
The Week Unwrapped: Was life sent to Earth by aliens?
Podcast Plus why did Nepali voters use a gaming app to pick their next PM? And will a new national park boost the case for Welsh independence?
-
Quiz of The Week: 13 – 19 September
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Denmark’s record-setting arms purchase raises eyebrows and anxiety
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By eschewing American-made munitions for their European counterparts, the Danish government is bracing for Russian antagonism and sending a message to the West
-
Russia slams Kyiv, hits government building
Speed Read This was Moscow's largest aerial assault since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022
-
China's Xi hosts Modi, Putin, Kim in challenge to US
Speed Read Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Asian leaders at an SCO summit
-
What is Tony Blair's plan for Gaza?
Today's Big Question Former PM has reportedly been putting together a post-war strategy 'for the past several months'
-
What will security guarantees for Ukraine look like?
Today's Big Question From boots on the ground to economic sanctions, here are the measures that might stop Russia taking another bite out of Ukraine
-
Will Ukraine trade territory for peace?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Kyiv’s defences are wearing thin but a land swap is constitutionally impossible and crosses Zelenskyy's red lines
-
Russia tries Ukraine land grab before Trump summit
Speed Read The incursion may be part of Putin's efforts to boost his bargaining position
-
Europe counters Putin ahead of Trump summit
Speed Read President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this week for Ukraine peace talks