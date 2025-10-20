Millions turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies
An estimated 7 million people participated, 2 million more than at the first ‘No Kings’ protest in June
What happened
Millions of Americans turned out Saturday at more than 2,500 “No Kings” rallies across the U.S. to protest what participants called President Donald Trump’s increasingly authoritarian governance. Organizers estimated that nearly 7 million people participated, about 2 million more than at the first “No Kings” protests in June.
Who said what
“By all accounts,” the “demographically mixed” and intergenerational demonstrations were “largely festive, often featuring inflatable characters and marchers dressed in costumes,” Reuters said. “Little, if any, lawlessness was reported.” Trump’s Republican Party “disparaged the demonstrations as ‘Hate America’ rallies, but in many places the events looked more like a street party,” The Associated Press said.
“They’re referring to me as a king — I’m not a king,” Trump told Fox News in an interview that “aired early Friday, before he departed for a $1 million-per-plate MAGA Inc. fundraiser” at his Mar-a-Lago club, the AP said. On Saturday, the BBC said, Trump “shared several AI-generated videos” depicting him “wearing a crown, including one where he was flying a jet that dumped what appeared to be human waste on the protesters.”
Many demonstrators said they were “meeting such hyperbole with humor,” the AP said. “So much of what we’ve seen from this administration has been so unserious and silly that we have to respond with the same energy,” said Glen Kalbaugh, a Washington protester in a wizard hat. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that while the protests appeared to be a “violent-free, free speech exercise,” some of the signs and speeches had “hateful messages” and “pretty violent rhetoric, calling out the president” in ways that did not seem very “pro-American.”
What next?
America has a “long, proud history of peaceful protest” but also an “equally long, though less inspiring, history of politicians convincing themselves that some dark and sinister force is driving those protests,” The Washington Post said in an editorial. Democrats “dismissed the tea party movement in 2009” and were “punished with a generational rebuke in the 2010 midterms,” and “Trump and his supporters might consider whether they are making the same mistake ahead of 2026.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Conservative megadonors build a new bank thanks to Trump administration approval
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With a Lord Of The Rings-inspired name, and the backing of some of the biggest GOP financiers around, Erebor Bank is set to make major waves in the crypto world
-
Political cartoons for October 20
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include a $40 billion bailout for Argentina, Prince Andrew's titles, chaos at the CDC, and more
-
From Da Vinci to a golden toilet: a history of museum heists
In the Spotlight Following the ‘spectacular’ events at the Louvre, museums are ‘increasingly being targeted by criminal gangs’
-
Conservative megadonors build a new bank thanks to Trump administration approval
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With a Lord Of The Rings-inspired name, and the backing of some of the biggest GOP financiers around, Erebor Bank is set to make major waves in the crypto world
-
Can Gen Z uprisings succeed where other protest movements failed?
Today's Big Question Apolitical and leaderless, youth-led protests have real power but are vulnerable to the strongman opportunist
-
DOJ indicts John Bolton over classified files
Speed Read Continuing the trend of going after his political enemies, Trump prosecutes his former national security adviser
-
Trump, Putin set summit as Zelenskyy lands in DC
Speed Read Trump and Putin have agreed to meet in Budapest soon to discuss ending the war in Ukraine
-
Courts deal setbacks to Trump’s Chicago operations
Speed Read President Donald Trump cannot deploy the National Guard in Illinois
-
‘The illusion of wealth can encourage people to take on more debt’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Pentagon reporters turn in badges after refusing rules
Speed Read They refused to sign a restrictive new press policy imposed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
-
Supreme Court points to gutting Voting Rights Act
speed read States would no longer be required to consider race when drawing congressional maps