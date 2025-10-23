‘The nonviolence resulted from the organizers’ message’

‘“No Kings” protests were peaceful — and even patriotic’

William A. Galston at The Wall Street Journal

The “administration’s supporters seem to believe that if you criticize Trump, you must ‘hate America,’” says William A. Galston. But the No Kings rallies “were almost completely violence-free,” and “Democrats are basking in the success of a peaceful and disciplined national protest against Trump.” But rallies are “no substitute for the patient, continuing effort needed to translate these sentiments into votes.” We’ll soon “find out whether the No Kings rallies were a false dawn for Democrats.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘The myth that Mamdani will cause New York City’s richest to leave’

Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein at The American Prospect

A “common rejoinder to Zohran Mamdani’s campaign promise to fund social programs with higher taxes was that the rich would leave New York if taxed too highly,” says Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein. But the “truth of the matter is closer to the opposite: Wealthy individuals and their income move at lower rates than other income brackets, even in response to an increase of personal income tax.” The “non-flight of the rich is as true in the rest of the United States.”

Read more

‘You’re getting “screen time” wrong’

Ian Bogost at The Atlantic

Screen time is “not a metric to optimize downward, but a name for the frenzy of existence in an age defined by screens,” says Ian Bogost. You “may try to limit the time that you or your children spend with screens, and this may bring you minor triumphs.” But you “cannot rein in screen time itself.” To “recognize that fact — and to understand how it happened — is a small, important step toward salvation.”

Read more

‘Think you can’t afford to run an ethical business? You can’t afford not to.’

Gordon McLaughlin and Frank Sasso at USA Today

For “business education — our future leadership pipeline — the time is now to seize the day and fill the gap of values-based leadership,” say Gordon McLaughlin and Frank Sasso. Ethics and “values-based leadership is frequently a single elective subject in college.” With “mounting demand for principled decision-making, MBA programs have an excellent opportunity to drive integration of ethics further into curricula and to weave ethics into culture.” Companies “must invest in embedding ethics” into training.

Read more