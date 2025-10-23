‘The nonviolence resulted from the organizers’ message’
‘“No Kings” protests were peaceful — and even patriotic’
William A. Galston at The Wall Street Journal
The “administration’s supporters seem to believe that if you criticize Trump, you must ‘hate America,’” says William A. Galston. But the No Kings rallies “were almost completely violence-free,” and “Democrats are basking in the success of a peaceful and disciplined national protest against Trump.” But rallies are “no substitute for the patient, continuing effort needed to translate these sentiments into votes.” We’ll soon “find out whether the No Kings rallies were a false dawn for Democrats.”
The Week
‘The myth that Mamdani will cause New York City’s richest to leave’
Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein at The American Prospect
A “common rejoinder to Zohran Mamdani’s campaign promise to fund social programs with higher taxes was that the rich would leave New York if taxed too highly,” says Robin Kaiser-Schatzlein. But the “truth of the matter is closer to the opposite: Wealthy individuals and their income move at lower rates than other income brackets, even in response to an increase of personal income tax.” The “non-flight of the rich is as true in the rest of the United States.”
‘You’re getting “screen time” wrong’
Ian Bogost at The Atlantic
Screen time is “not a metric to optimize downward, but a name for the frenzy of existence in an age defined by screens,” says Ian Bogost. You “may try to limit the time that you or your children spend with screens, and this may bring you minor triumphs.” But you “cannot rein in screen time itself.” To “recognize that fact — and to understand how it happened — is a small, important step toward salvation.”
‘Think you can’t afford to run an ethical business? You can’t afford not to.’
Gordon McLaughlin and Frank Sasso at USA Today
For “business education — our future leadership pipeline — the time is now to seize the day and fill the gap of values-based leadership,” say Gordon McLaughlin and Frank Sasso. Ethics and “values-based leadership is frequently a single elective subject in college.” With “mounting demand for principled decision-making, MBA programs have an excellent opportunity to drive integration of ethics further into curricula and to weave ethics into culture.” Companies “must invest in embedding ethics” into training.
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
NY attorney general asks public for ICE raid footage
Speed Read Rep. Dan Goldman claims ICE wrongly detained four US citizens in the Canal Street raid and held them for a whole day without charges
-
Trump’s huge ballroom to replace razed East Wing
Speed Read The White House’s east wing is being torn down amid ballroom construction
-
Trump expands boat strikes to Pacific, killing 5 more
Speed Read The US military destroyed two more alleged drug smuggling boats in international waters
-
‘The trickle of shutdowns could soon become a flood’
-
‘France may well be in store for a less than rocambolesque future’
-
Appeals court clears Trump’s Portland troop deployment
Speed Read A divided federal appeals court ruled that President Trump can send the National Guard to Portland
-
Millions turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies
Speed Read An estimated 7 million people participated, 2 million more than at the first ‘No Kings’ protest in June
-
Can Gen Z uprisings succeed where other protest movements failed?
Today's Big Question Apolitical and leaderless, youth-led protests have real power but are vulnerable to the strongman opportunist
-
Courts deal setbacks to Trump’s Chicago operations
Speed Read President Donald Trump cannot deploy the National Guard in Illinois
-
‘The illusion of wealth can encourage people to take on more debt’
-
‘An exercise of the Republicans justifying their racist positions’
