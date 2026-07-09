Sara Duterte: why the Philippines’ vice president is on trial

Impeachment proceedings shift feud with Marcos family to ‘new battleground’

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Sara Duterte arrives before the start of the impeachment trial at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila
Duterte faces being banned from her planned 2028 presidential run
(Image credit: Noel Celis / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Sara Duterte, vice president of the Philippines, has appeared in court to face impeachment proceedings in a trial that has brought long-standing political tensions to a head.

The 48-year-old daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte is accused of corruption, bribery, misappropriating millions in government funds and threatening to have the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, assassinated.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.