Marine Le Pen: a convicted criminal for president?

The National Rally leader has been cleared to run for office, but will face attacks from opposition, and from within her own party

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Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella attend the anniversary of the Nice attacks
In what was ‘either a stroke of genius or a sign of desperation’, Le Pen kept Jordan Bardella constantly at her side last week
(Image credit: Philippe Magoni / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Many had written off Marine Le Pen, said Katya Adler on BBC News. They thought the de facto leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) had run out of political road after being convicted in March 2025 of helping to embezzle more than €4 million in EU parliamentary funds, which the RN diverted to pay for its own staff.

And since her punishments include a five-year ban from holding office, it seemed likely that her charismatic 30-year-old protégé, Jordan Bardella, would have to take her place in the 2027 presidential election.

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