Jean-Marie Le Pen: rabble-rousing co-founder of the French National Front

Once called the 'most hated man in France', Le Pen maintained that his ideas were simply 'ahead of their time'

Jean-Marie Le Pen with his hands raised during a speech in 1995
Jean-Marie Le Pen pictured speaking in Rouen during his 1995 presidential run
(Image credit: Laurent Lagneau / Sygma / Getty Images)
By
published

Jean-Marie Le Pen, who has died aged 96, was a major figure in French public life, and a founder of the far-right National Front. A sometimes violent rabblerouser who claimed, like other extremists, to be merely saying the things that "others think but dare not put into words", he insisted that "the races are unequal", and that anyone with Aids was "a kind of leper", said The New York Times. He referred to the Nazi gas chambers as just "a detail" in the history of the War; and described the Nazi occupation of France – when 76,000 Jews were deported to death camps – as "not especially inhumane". Latterly, he'd embraced the "great replacement theory", which holds that a conspiracy is under way to replace Europe's whites with immigrant Muslims.

Millions were appalled by his views, but he commanded enough support to spend 30 years in the European Parliament, and he made five runs for the presidency. For the first decades of his career, Le Pen operated at the margins, said The Times. In 1974's presidential election, two years after the launch of the National Front, he won less than 1% of the vote. But his share rose to 15% in elections in the 1980s, said The Daily Telegraph, as the economy stumbled, heavy industries went into retreat and France's failure to assimilate its Arab immigrants started to bite.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸