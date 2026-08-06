Iraq airstrikes expand Saudi Arabia’s wartime footprint in a volatile region

Could the kingdom’s attack on Iran-linked fighters be a sign of conflicts to come?

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces and Yemeni protesters
US and Saudi airstrikes killed members of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

Saudi Arabia last week announced it had joined American forces in conducting air strikes on Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of Iran-backed militias accused of attacks on both U.S. and Saudi assets in the region. The Saudi attack came in response ⁠to recent drone attacks targeting oil facilities “launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-aligned terrorist militias,” said the kingdom’s Ministry of Defense in a statement on X.

The latest assault is a “highly dangerous escalation,” said the PMF, per Al Jazeera. Iran’s Foreign Ministry had also condemned the “aggressive attacks” as a violation of Iraq’s “national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  