The glittering treasures of ancient Korea

Explore the historic town of Gyeongju, once the capital of the Silla kingdom

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Woljeonggyo Bridge is a reconstruction of a Silla kingdom landmark
Woljeonggyo Bridge is a reconstruction of a Silla kingdom landmark
(Image credit: Getty)

South Korea has some wondrous ancient sites, and none are more important than those around Gyeongju, says Oliver Berry in National Geographic Traveller. Set among forested hills a couple of hours by high-speed train from Seoul, this historic town is a lovely place to wander, with its leafy avenues and traditional hanok houses and gardens.

But the height of its glory came more than 1,000 years ago: from 57BC until AD935 it was the capital of the kingdom of Silla, and for some time, one of the largest cities on Earth. The “most obvious legacy” of that time are the royal tombs “dotted around” the town – more than 100 mounds like giant “molehills”. Several of these have yielded extraordinary treasures, many of which are on display at the town’s dazzling National Museum.

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