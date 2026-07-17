Exploring Seoul’s neon-lit streets and ancient temples

The South Korean capital is Asia’s coolest city break

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Seoul city skyline at sunset
Seoul is a thrilling mix of skyscrapers, temples, easy-reach mountains and fantastic food
(Image credit: Twenty47Studio / Getty)

South Korea is having a moment. K-pop superstars BTS are one of the biggest bands on the planet while “KPop Demon Hunters” has racked up more than 500 million views as the most-watched film in the history of Netflix.

From kimchi to must-have skincare, we can’t get enough of all things Korean, evidenced by UK visitor numbers increasing 17% between 2024 and 2025. Now that figure looks set to rocket with Virgin Atlantic, the only British airline to fly to the country, having recently launched a daily, direct flight to Seoul from Heathrow. It puts the South Korean capital firmly on the city-break map, offering a thrilling mix of skyscrapers, temples, neon-lit shopping streets, easy-reach mountains and fantastic food.

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