The Car Man: ‘lust-drenched’ thriller is perfect summer show

Matthew Bourne’s ‘steamy’ dance hit is back and touring the UK

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Cordelia Braithwaite and Will Bozer in The Car Man
Matthew Bourne’s ‘witty, raunchy choreography’ has echoes of West Side Story, shot through with the ‘dramatic tension of pure theatre’
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

Matthew Bourne’s “steamy, sweaty, lust-drenched thriller” of a dance show is perfect for this long, hot summer, said Marianka Swain in The Telegraph.

Inspired by Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” and with the “pulp-noir aesthetic” of films like “The Postman Always Rings Twice”, this “devilishly entertaining” dance production was first staged in 2000 and is now back on tour.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.